BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory says on Aug 10 executed Promissory Notes with BOKF pertaining to existing credit facilities

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tandy Leather Factory Inc:

* On Aug 10, co executed a Promissory Note with BOKF, NA dba Bank of Texas pertaining to existing $6 million line of credit facility​

* Credit facility maturity date was extended from September 18, 2018 to September 18, 2019 - SEC filing​

* Also on august 10, co executed Promissory Note with BOKF, pertaining to existing $15 million line of credit facility for purchase of stock

* Promissory Note pertaining to existing $15 million line of credit facility extended draw period to August 18, 2018