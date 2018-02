BRIEF-Tanger Q4 FFO Per Share $0.68

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :

* TANGER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS FOR 2017

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.68

* ‍PROVIDED INITIAL EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018​

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.66 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES ‍FOR 2018 FFO PER SHARE $2.43 - $2.49​

* SEES 2018 ‍PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH FOR CONSOLIDATED PORTFOLIO BETWEEN 0.5% AND 1.5%​

* ‍SEES 2018 COMBINED RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND SECOND-GENERATION TENANT ALLOWANCES OF APPROXIMATELY $34 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FOR 2018, SAME CENTER NOI FOR CONSOLIDATED PORTFOLIO BETWEEN DOWN 1.0 PERCENT AND 0.0 PERCENT​