BRIEF-Tanger reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.63

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc:

* Tanger reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.63

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - qtrly ‍affo available to common shareholders $0.63 per share

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - ‍revising its net income, FFO and AFFO per share guidance for 2017​

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - sees ‍for year ended December 31, 2017 diluted FFO per share between $2.05 and $2.09​