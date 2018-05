May 18 (Reuters) - Tango Mining Ltd:

* TANGO DIAMOND SALES FROM OENA DIAMOND MINE, SOUTH AFRICA

* TANGO MINING LTD - DURING MOST RECENT PRODUCTION PERIOD ENDING 10 MAY 2018, A TOTAL OF 72.81 CARATS WERE PRODUCED FROM OENA DIAMOND MINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: