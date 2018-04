April 16 (Reuters) - Tango Mining Ltd:

* TANGO RENEWS OENA MINING LICENCE FOR 9 YEARS, SOUTH AFRICA AND TERMINATES TXAPEMBA AGREEMENT, ANGOLA

* TANGO MINING LTD - TERMINATED SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR MINING AND MARKETING OF DIAMONDS WITH TXAPEMBA CANGUBA R.L Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: