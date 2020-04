April 9 (Reuters) -

* TANGO THERAPEUTICS RAISES $60 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING AND STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE TEAM

* TANGO THERAPEUTICS - OVERSUBSCRIBED SERIES B FINANCING OF $60 MILLION LED BY BOXER CAPITAL OF TAVISTOCK GROUP

* TANGO THERAPEUTICS - PROCEEDS WILL ADVANCE LEAD PROGRAM INTO IND-ENABLING STUDIES

* TANGO THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCED DANIELLA BECKMAN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER