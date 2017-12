Dec 27(Reuters) - Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 62 percent stake in Liaoning-based agricultural science and technology firm from a Changtu-based professional cooperatives, at the price of 52.7 million yuan

* Says it plans to sell 24 percent stake in unit Liaoning Sungod Farming & Animal Husbandry Group to the professional cooperatives for 52.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JpBq33; goo.gl/n4QxJ6

