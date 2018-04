April 4 (Reuters) - Tantalizers PLC:

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, SYSTEM REVENUE 3.74 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.63 BILLION NAIRA

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, PROFIT BEFORE TAX 450.6 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 1.01 BILLION NAIRA