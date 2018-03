March 12 (Reuters) - Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd:

* SAYS TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF ADUSUMILLI SRI NAGAVEER AS CEO

* TO CONSIDER ‍PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFER LETTER W.R.T PROPOSED PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF 750,000 SHARES AND 500,000 CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS​ Source text: bit.ly/2tDm3Vp