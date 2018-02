Feb 27 (Reuters) - Taokaenoi Food & Marketing Pcl:

* FY NET PROFIT 608.4 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 781.8 MILLION BAHT A YEAR AGO​

* FY REVENUE FROM SALES 5,263.6 MILLION BAHT, UP 11.9 PCT‍​