April 17 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc:

* TAPESTRY APPOINTS ERALDO POLETTO CEO & BRAND PRESIDENT, STUART WEITZMAN

* TAPESTRY INC - ERALDO POLETTO EXPECTED TO JOIN ON APRIL 30, 2018, WILL SUCCEED WENDY KAHN

* TAPESTRY - POLETTO MOST RECENTLY HELD ROLE OF CEO OF SALVATORE FERRAGAMO SPA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)