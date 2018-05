BRIEF-Tapestry CEO Says Kate Spade Total Comparable Store Sales For Qtr Impacted By "Purposeful Reduction Of Promotional Sales Online" - Conf Call

May 1 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc:

* TAPESTRY INC CEO SAYS KATE SPADE TOTAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR QUARTER IMPACTED BY “PURPOSEFUL REDUCTION OF PROMOTIONAL SALES ONLINE” - CONF CALL

* TAPESTRY INC CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY CURTAIL PROMOTIONAL IMPRESSIONS BY REDUCING SURPRISE SALES & PULLING BACK ON WHOLESALE DISPOSITION FOR KATE SPADE - CONF CALL

* TAPESTRY INC CEO SAYS STILL EXPECT ABOUT $100 MILLION IMPACT FOR FULL YEAR FOR KATE SPADE - CONF CALL

* TAPESTRY INC CEO SAYS STUART WEITZMAN SALES, PROFITABILITY WILL CONTINUE TO BE UNDER PRESSURE IN Q4 WITH ONLY SLIGHT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR - CONF CALL

* TAPESTRY INC CEO SAYS EXPECTS STUART WEITZMAN TO RETURN TO TOP LINE GROWTH IN H2 2019 - CONF CALL

* TAPESTRY INC CFO SAYS KATE SPADE REVENUE PROJECTION INCLUDES IMPACT OF STRATEGIC PULLBACK IN THE WHOLESALE DISPOSITION & ONLINE FLASH SALES CHANNEL - CONF CALL Further company coverage: