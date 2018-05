BRIEF-Tapestry Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.54

May 1 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc:

* Q3 COACH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3 PERCENT

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 SALES $1.32 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.31 BILLION

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* “RESULTS WERE DRIVEN BY CONTINUED GROWTH AT COACH, WHERE COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE”

* TAPESTRY-AT STUART WEITZMAN, RESULTS WERE IMPACTED BY EXECUTION ISSUES INCLUDING PRODUCTION DELAYS, LOWER SELL-THROUGH OF KEY CARRYOVER STYLES

* NOW PROJECTING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF AT LEAST 22% VERSUS FISCAL 2017 DRIVEN BY MID-SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH

* FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES PROJECTED KATE SPADE RESULTS SUBSEQUENT TO CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

* KATE SPADE BUSINESS AND RESULTING SYNERGIES EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $145 MILLION TO OPERATING INCOME FOR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.59, REVENUE VIEW $5.86 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NOW PROJECTS FY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN RANGE OF $2.57-$2.60, AN INCREASE OF ABOUT 19% TO 21% FOR YEAR