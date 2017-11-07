FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tapestry's Q1 gross margins pressured on Kate Spade integration
Sections
Featured
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
The Wider Image
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 5:42 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Tapestry's Q1 gross margins pressured on Kate Spade integration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc

* Tapestry CEO - Co on track to drive double-digit growth for the year at Stuart Weitzman -conf call

* Tapestry CEO - Q1 gross margins were negatively impacted by about 130 basis points due to addition of Kate Spade -conf call

* Tapestry - Q1 impacted by higher SG&A due to an increase in Coach brand expenses versus prior year on lower level of sales, addition of Kate Spade

* Tapestry - Inventory levels at quarter-end were $853 million, including about $283 million associated with Kate Spade

* Tapestry - Expect to reduce outstanding borrowings to $1.9 billion by end of fiscal 2018 with repayment of an $800 million, 6-month term loan with excess cash

* Tapestry - experienced disruption to Jacksonville, Florida distribution center in Q1, which services all of co’s North America business due to hurricanes

* Tapestry Executive - “With those factors once in play (hurricanes, typhoons), we estimate that our global comp would’ve been positive in the quarter (Q1)”

* Tapestry CFO- Kate Spade’s synergies are split evenly between cost of goods sold and SG&A of co Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.