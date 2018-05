BRIEF-Tapimmune And Marker Therapeutics Announce Entry Into Merger Agreement

May 15 (Reuters) - TapImmune Inc:

* TAPIMMUNE AND MARKER THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE ENTRY INTO MERGER AGREEMENT, CREATING A TRANSFORMATIONAL IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PLATFORM

* TAPIMMUNE - MARKER STOCKHOLDERS RECEIVE NEW SHARES, WARRANTS OF CO’S STOCK RELATED TO DEAL EQUAL TO NUMBER OF CO SHARES, WARRANTS OUTSTANDING AT DEAL CLOSE

* TAPIMMUNE INC - PROPOSED DEAL TO BE A MERGER-OF-EQUALS UNDER WHICH STOCKHOLDERS OF TAPIMMUNE AND MARKER WILL EACH OWN ABOUT 50% OF COMBINED COMPANY