BRIEF-Taptica Says Recent Events At Facebook Do Not Affect Its Business Model

March 26 (Reuters) - Taptica International Ltd:

* TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD - REVENUES FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 INCREASED BY 68% TO $210.9 MILLION

* TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD - FY GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 75% TO $80.6 MILLION

* TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD - ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2017 WAS $34.2 MILLION COMPARED WITH $25.7 MILLION FOR 2016

* TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD - COMPANY MAINTAINS ITS POLICY OF DISTRIBUTING 25% OF NET PROFITS IN DIVIDEND PAYMENTS.

* TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD - DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF $0.054 PER SHARE,

* TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD - COMPANY NOTES RECENT PRESS COVERAGE ON FACEBOOK AND CONFIRMS THAT THIS DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BUSINESS MODEL