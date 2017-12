Dec 15 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* TAR HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 5.0 PERCENT STAKE IN ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC AS OF DECEMBER 15, 2017 - SEC FILING‍​

* TAR HOLDINGS LLC SAYS IT IS ALSO CONSIDERING WHETHER TO SEEK REPRESENTATION ON ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP‘S BOARD

* TAR HOLDINGS SAYS BELIEVE ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SHOULD SELL ITSELF AND/OR SOME OF ITS ASSETS - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2j5hfQv) Further company coverage: