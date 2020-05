May 20 (Reuters) - Cyxone AB:

* DR TARA HEITNER APPOINTED NEW CEO FOR CYXONE

* TARA HEITNER PHD MBA HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO FOR COMPANY BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

* OLA SKANUNG, INTERIM CEO & CFO OF CYXONE, WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLES UNTIL NEW CEO IS IN PLACE, AND WILL THEREAFTER CONTINUE AS CFO.

* HEITNER WILL TAKE UP HER POSITION AS CEO FOR CYXONE ON 1 JUNE 2020