BRIEF-Targa Expands Natural Gas Processing Joint Venture With MPLX

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp:

* TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES NEW NATURAL GAS PROCESSING ARRANGEMENT

* TARGA RESOURCES CORP - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO EXPAND NATURAL GAS PROCESSING JOINT VENTURE WITH MPLX, LP IN OKLAHOMA

* TARGA RESOURCES CORP - TARGA & MPLX WILL CONSTRUCT NEW 150 MILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY CRYOGENIC NATURAL GAS PROCESSING PLANT IN HUGHES COUNTY

* TARGA RESOURCES CORP - HICKORY HILLS PLANT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN OPERATIONS IN Q4 OF 2018

* TARGA RESOURCES CORP - TARGA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO CENTRAHOMA ITS 120 MMCF/D CRYOGENIC TUPELO PLANT IN COAL COUNTY, OKLAHOMA

* TARGA RESOURCES - IN EXCHANGE FOR CO'S CONTRIBUTION OF CENTRAHOMA ASSETS, CO TO MAINTAIN 60 % INTEREST IN EXPANDED JV & WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION