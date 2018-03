BRIEF-‍Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions

March 28 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp:

* ‍TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES​

* TARGA RESOURCES- ‍TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MILLION ; ABOUT $200 MILLION EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018​

* ‍TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BILLION​

* ‍TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BILLION​

* TARGA RESOURCES - ‍HAS ENGAGED EVERCORE GROUP L.L.C. TO EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES INCLUDING POTENTIAL DIVESTITURE OF ITS DOWNSTREAM PETROLEUM LOGISTICS BUSINESS​