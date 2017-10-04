BRIEF-Targa Resources announces creation of joint venture in Grand Prix Pipeline with Blackstone Energy Partners

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp
* Targa Resources announces creation of a joint venture in grand prix pipeline with blackstone energy partners and long-term volume commitment from eagleclaw midstream
* Targa Resources - to sell a 25% jv interest in its previously announced grand prix ngl pipeline to funds managed by blackstone energy partners
* Targa Resources - once completed, grand prix will be a new 300 thousand barrel per day common carrier ngl pipeline from permian basin to mont belvieu
* Targa Resources Corp - Targa is expected to realize substantial net capital savings through sale of 25 percent interest in Grand Prix to Blackstone
* Targa Resources Corp - continues to expect Grand Prix to be operational in Q2 of 2019