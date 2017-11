BRIEF-Targa Resources Corp reports third quarter financial results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp

* Targa Resources Corp reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* ‍2017 net growth capital expenditures for announced projects will be approximately $1,320.0 million

* ‍continues to expect 2017 net maintenance capital expenditures will be approximately $110.0 million​

* Targa Resources Corp - qtrly total revenue $2,131.8 million versus $1652.3 million ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: