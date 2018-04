April 5 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp:

* TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES $750 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES