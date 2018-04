BRIEF-Targa Resources Partners LP Prices Upsized $1 Bln Offering Of Senior Notes

April 5 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp:

* TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0 BILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* ‍NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR​

* ‍AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MILLION​