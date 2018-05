May 3 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp:

* TARGA RESOURCES CORP. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MILLION VERSUS $2,112.6 MILLION

* Q1 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TARGA RESOURCES CORP. WAS $22.9 MILLION COMPARED TO LOSS OF $119.3 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.70 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: