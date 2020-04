BRIEF-Target Corp - Paying Out Bonuses To 20,000 Team Leads Who Manage Individual Departments In Stores

Target Corp:

* TARGET ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO PROMOTE SAFETY AND SOCIAL DISTANCING

* TARGET CORP - EFFECTIVE APRIL 4, TARGET WILL ACTIVELY MONITOR AND, WHEN NEEDED, METER GUEST TRAFFIC IN ITS NEARLY 1,900 STORES NATIONWIDE

* TARGET CORP - INVESTING MORE THAN $300 MILLION, INCLUDING HIGHER HOURLY WAGES FOR FRONTLINE TEAM MEMBERS THROUGH AT LEAST MAY 2

* TARGET CORP - PAYING OUT BONUSES TO 20,000 TEAM LEADS WHO MANAGE INDIVIDUAL DEPARTMENTS IN STORES

* TARGET CORP - WAIVING TARGET’S ABSENTEEISM POLICY, OFFERING QUARANTINE PAY FOR 14 DAYS AND CONFIRMED ILLNESS PAY AT 100% FOR 14 DAYS FOR TEAM MEMBERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: