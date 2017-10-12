FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Target deepens partnership with Google through Google Express expansion, voice-activated shopping, 2018 Target REDcard payment option
October 12, 2017 / 3:12 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Target deepens partnership with Google through Google Express expansion, voice-activated shopping, 2018 Target REDcard payment option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Target:

* Target deepens partnership with Google through Google Express expansion, voice-activated shopping and 2018 Target REDcard payment option

* Target says plans to make Target redcard debit or credit card available as an option for Google Express shoppers

* Target says users can also shop Target and all other Google Express retailers on any Google assistant-enabled Android or iPhone

* Target says co, Google will also partner to explore, develop ‘future digital experiences’ focused on Target’s style categories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

