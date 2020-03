March 27 (Reuters) - Target Insurance Holdings Ltd :

* LOSS FOR YEAR HK$198.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$126.8 MILLION

* FY NET INSURANCE PREMIUM REVENUE INCREASED BY 10.3% TO HK$397.9 MLN

* FY GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN INCREASED BY 16.7% TO HK$527.7 MLN