March 13 (Reuters) - Target Insurance Holdings Ltd :

* WILL RECORD A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN LOSS BEFORE TAX BY ABOUT 54% TO ABOUT HK$193.2 MILLION FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED LOSS DUE TO SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN NET INSURANCE CLAIMS AND LOSS ADJUSTMENT EXPENSES

* CO TO BORROW LOANS IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF HK$40 MILLION, HK$25 MILLION AND HK$25 MILLION