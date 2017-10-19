BRIEF-Target opens 12 new stores across U.S., expands plans for remodels and Target Restock

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Target Corp:
* Target opens 12 new stores across the country, expands plans for remodels and Target restock
* Target Corp - plans to accelerate number of store remodels to more than 1,000 by end of 2020
* Target Corp - plans to expand its Restock program nationwide next year
* Target Corp says is opening 32 new stores in 2017, with plans to open 35 new stores in 2018
* Target Corp - will add new voice-activated shopping features and plans to offer Target REDcard payment as an option for guests in 2018
* Target Corp says by end of 2019, Target plans to operate more than 130 small-format locations nationwide in the U.S.