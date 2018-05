BRIEF-Target Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.32

May 23 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS Q2 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH TO ACCELERATE INTO LOW TO MID SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

* FOR Q2, COMPANY EXPECTS BOTH GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.30 TO $1.50

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, TARGET CONTINUES TO EXPECT A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, TARGET CONTINUES TO EXPECT BOTH GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.15 TO $5.45.

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $16.58 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME MARGIN RATE WAS 6.2 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 7.1 PERCENT IN 2017

* AS OF END OF Q1, COMPANY HAD ABOUT $2.8 BILLION OF REMAINING CAPACITY UNDER ITS CURRENT $5 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM