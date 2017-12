BRIEF-Target To Buy Same-Day Delivery Platform Shipt Inc For $550 Mln

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* TARGET CORP SAYS AGREED TO BUY SHIPT INC, AN ONLINE SAME DAY DELIVERY PLATFORM, FOR $550 MILLION IN CASH

* TARGET SAYS DEAL WILL BE IMMATERIAL TO CO‘S NEAR-TERM FINANCIAL RESULTS

* TARGET SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO CO‘S EPS IN 2018

* TARGET SAYS SHIPT TO BE CO‘S UNIT, TO CONTINUE TO RUN INDEPENDENTLY, WITH SHIPT‘S CEO BILL SMITH REMAINING IN HIS CURRENT ROLE

* TARGET SAYS DEAL BRINGS SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICES AT ABOUT HALF OF CO‘S STORES BY EARLY 2018

* TARGET SAYS SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICES TO BE OFFERED FROM MAJORITY OF CO‘S STORES BEFORE 2018 HOLIDAY SEASON

* TARGET SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO “ACCELERATE” DIGITAL AND TOTAL SALES GROWTH OVER MEDIUM TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: