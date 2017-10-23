FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Target to unveil new brands, thousands of exclusive gifts under $15 for holiday season
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 5:09 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Target to unveil new brands, thousands of exclusive gifts under $15 for holiday season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Target Corp

* Will unveil new brands and thousands of exclusive gifts under $15 for holiday season

* From Nov 1, target.com to offer free shipping with no minimum purchase; number of stores that ship online orders increased to above 1,400

* ‘Giftnow’ on website to allow gift givers to send e-gift; recipient can accept, change color, size or pick anything different before shipping

* Expanding Wondershop brand to include specialty food gifts and snacks like caramel popcorn, flavored coffees, gourmet nuts, chocolate truffles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

