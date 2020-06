BRIEF-Targovax Announces Collaborative Agreement With Merck & Co

June 23 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA:

* TARGOVAX ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE ONCOS-102 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA[®] IN MESOTHELIOMA

* COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH MERCK & CO., INC., KENILWORTH, NJ, USA

* AIM IS TO START ENROLLING PATIENTS INTO TRIAL WITHIN TWELVE MONTHS

* MULTIPLE CENTERS IN BOTH USA AND EU WILL BE PARTICIPATING

* TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ONCOS-102, KEYTRUDA MSD’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, AND STANDARD OF CARE CHEMOTHERAPY IN MALIGNANT PLEURAL MESOTHELIOMA

* TRIAL WILL BE A RANDOMIZED PHASE II OF UP TO 100 PATIENTS COMPARING THIS INVESTIGATIONAL TRIPLE COMBINATION AGAINST KEYTRUDA AND SOC