April 3 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA:

* TARGOVAX ASA ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* HAS NOMINATED MR. DAMIAN MARRON FOR ELECTION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* MR. MARRON IS PROPOSED TO REPLACE MR. PATRICK VINK, MD, WHO HAS INFORMED NOMINATION COMMITTEE THAT HE WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT UPCOMING AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)