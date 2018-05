May 2 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA:

* REG-TARGOVAX ANNOUNCES EARLY SIGNAL OF EFFICACY IN ONCOS-102 TRIAL IN MESOTHELIOMA

* SAYS ENCOURAGING RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE I/II TRIAL OF ONCOS-102 IN MESOTHELIOMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)