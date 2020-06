BRIEF-Targovax Enters Collaboration With Leidos

June 4 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA:

* TARGOVAX ENTERS COLLABORATION WITH LEIDOS TO ADD CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR FUNCTIONALITY TO ONCOS VIRUSES

* UNDER AGREEMENT, LEIDOS AND TARGOVAX WILL INVESTIGATE TECHNICAL FEASIBILITY, IN VITRO AND IN VIVO IMMUNE MODULATORY, AND ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES OF ENCODING MICROTIDE™ CHECKPOINT PEPTIDES IN ONCOS ADENOVIRUS BACKBONE

* IF SUCCESSFUL, COMBINED ONCOS AND MICROTIDE™ CONSTRUCTS MAY SERVE AS A PLATFORM WHERE ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONALITY CAN BE BUILT IN TO STIMULATE MULTIPLE COMPLEMENTARY ANTI-TUMOR MECHANISMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)