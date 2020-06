June 29 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA:

* TARGOVAX AND OBLIQUE ENTER COLLABORATION TO TARGET MUTANT RAS CANCERS BY

* TARGOVAX AND OBLIQUE WILL JOINTLY EXPLORE FEASIBILITY AND ANTI-CANCER POTENTIAL OF MERGING THEIR ONCOS AND ABIPROT TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

* ONCOS WILL BE USED TO DELIVER ABIPROT ANTIBODIES AGAINST HARD-TO-REACH TARGETS SUCH AS MUTANT RAS