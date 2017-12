Dec 11 (Reuters) - TARGOVAX ASA:

* REG-TARGOVAX ANNOUNCES THAT FIRST COMBINATION TRIALS WITH ONCOS-102 HAVE PASSED THEIR INITIAL, PLANNED, INDEPENDENT SAFETY REVIEWS

* ONCOS-102 HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED IN COMBINATION WITH EITHER CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR OR CHEMOTHERAPY ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)