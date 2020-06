June 24 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA:

* TARGOVAX ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF PRE-CLINICAL DATA FROM NEXT GENERATION ONCOS AT AACR VIRTUAL ANNUAL CONFERENCE

* PRE-CLINICAL IN VITRO AND IN VIVO FINDINGS DEMONSTRATED THAT BOTH ONCOS-210 & ONCOS-212 HAVE ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES AND THAT DOUBLE TRANSGENES ACT SYNERGISTICALLY