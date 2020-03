BRIEF-Targovax Q4 Oper Loss Narrows To NOK 39.3 Mln

March 11 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA:

* : FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE NOK 2.2 MILLION VERSUS NOK 6,000 YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS NOK 39.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 42.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS, WE EXPECT SEVERAL ADDITIONAL DATA READ-OUTS FROM OUR ONGOING ONCOS-102 CLINICAL TRIALS, WHICH WE ANTICIPATE WILL FURTHER SOLIDIFY THE ENCOURAGING EARLY FINDINGS.

* WE CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT MUTRAS IS AN IMPORTANT TARGET

* WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS TO TARGET MUTRAS – AS BEFORE WITH THE TG VACCINE AND GOING FORWARD ALSO WITH NOVEL IMMUNOLOGICAL APPROACHES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)