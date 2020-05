May 4 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA:

* TARGOVAX RELEASES UPDATE FOR MESOTHELIOMA TRIAL COMBINING ONCOS-102 AND CHEMOTHERAPY

* IMMUNE ACTIVATION IS FURTHER VALIDATED IN ONCOS-102 TREATED GROUP

* FIRST LINE MESOTHELIOMA REMAINS FOCUS FOR NEXT PHASE OF DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)