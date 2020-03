March 20 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA:

* IMPACT OF CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) ON TARGOVAX’S OPERATIONS

* UPDATED CLINICAL AND IMMUNE DATA ARE STILL EXPECTED DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020

* COMPANY MAINTAINS ITS EFFORT TO PRESENT PRE-CLINICAL DATA FOR NEXT GENERATION ONCOS VIRUSES TO SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY

* ABSTRACT HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR PRESENTATION AT AACR MEETING, WHICH FOR NOW HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL LATER IN 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)