BRIEF-Targovax's ONCOS-102 Mesothelioma 12-Month Data Demonstrate Broad Immune Activation Linked To Clinical Benefit

June 22 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA:

* TARGOVAX’S ONCOS-102 MESOTHELIOMA 12-MONTH DATA POWERFULLY DEMONSTRATE BROAD IMMUNE ACTIVATION LINKED TO CLINICAL BENEFIT

* MECHANISTIC EVIDENCE OF PROFOUND IMMUNE ACTIVATION IN ONCOS-102-TREATED PATIENTS ASSOCIATED WITH BETTER CLINICAL OUTCOMES

* IMMUNE ACTIVATION DATA PROVIDES CLEAR SCIENTIFIC RATIONALE FOR ANTI-PD1/L1 CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR COMBINATION IN UPCOMING TRIAL IN FIRST LINE MESOTHELIOMA OSLO, NORWAY, 22 JUNE 2020

* 12-MONTH SURVIVAL RATE WAS 64% IN FIRST LINE ONCOS-102 TREATED PATIENTS, COMPARED TO 50% IN FIRST LINE CONTROL GROUP TREATED WITH SOC CHEMOTHERAPY ONLY (MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL IS TOO EARLY TO REPORT)