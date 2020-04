BRIEF-Tarkett Expects Further Disruption In Q2 2020 Due To COVID-19

April 8 (Reuters) - TARKETT SA:

* GIVES AN UPDATE ON ITS SALES AND EXPECTED PERFORMANCE FOR Q1

* OVERALL, NET REVENUES WERE PENALIZED BY SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN AT END OF Q1 PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 612 MILLION IN Q1 OR A DECREASE OF -2.1% AS REPORTED

* LOCKDOWN MEASURES GENERATED PRODUCTION DISRUPTIONS AND HIGHER LOGISTIC COMPLEXITY

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA SHOULD BE COMPRISED BETWEEN EUR 40 MILLION AND EUR 43 MILLION IN Q1 2020 COMPARED TO EUR 43.1 MILLION IN Q1 2019

* GROUP IS NOW SEEING IMPACTS FROM LOCKDOWN MEASURES ON DEMAND IN ALL ITS KEY GEOGRAPHIES OUTSIDE CHINA

* TARKETT EXPECTS FURTHER DISRUPTION IN Q2 2020

* IN ORDER TO MITIGATE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS RESULTS, TARKETT IMPLEMENTED A VIGOROUS SET OF MEASURES

* CAPEX WILL BE LIMITED TO SAFETY AND A SELECTION OF KEY PRODUCTIVITY PROJECTS. THEY SHOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED TO AROUND EUR 80 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 125 MILLION IN 2019

* HAS A SOLID LIQUIDITY TO COPE WITH CONSEQUENCES OF PANDEMIC

* AS A RESULT OF REFINANCING, GROUP HAS NO MAJOR DEBT INSTALLMENT TO PAY BEFORE 2022

* AT END OF MARCH, GROUP HAD A CASH POSITION OF EUR 210 MILLION

* IS NOT IN A POSITION TO CONFIRM ITS LEVERAGE RATIO TARGET FOR END OF YEAR (NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BEFORE IFRS 16 BETWEEN 1.5X AND 2.5X) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)