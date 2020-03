BRIEF-Tarkett Revises Dividend Distribution Policy Due To Coronavirus

March 18 (Reuters) - TARKETT SA:

* COVID-19: DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY EXCEPTIONALLY REVISED

* THIS WILL BE SUBMITTED FOR APPROVAL AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 30, 2020

* MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL ALSO PROPOSE TO EXCEPTIONALLY MODIFY DISTRIBUTION POLICY FOR YEAR AND TO SUPPRESS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.24 PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF 2019

* GROUP REMAINS FULLY COMMITTED TO EXECUTE ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES AND IN PARTICULAR ITS COST REDUCTION PROGRAM TO DELIVER ON ITS MID-TERM FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

* ON COVID-19: TARKETT WILL STRICTLY CONTROL COST, WORKING CAPITAL AND CAPITAL SPENDING DURING THAT PERIOD