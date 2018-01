Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tarku Resources Ltd:

* TARKU SIGNS AN OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SOQUEM ON THE GUERCHEVILLE PROJECT

* TARKU RESOURCES - AS PER DEAL TERMS, CO HAS OPTION TO ACQUIRE 50% INTEREST IN GUERCHEVILLE PROJECT BY INCURRING $2 MILLION IN EXPLORATION WORK OVER 3 YRS

* TARKU RESOURCES LTD - ‍UPON ACQUISITION OF 50% INTEREST, SOQUEM AND TARKU WILL FORM A JOINT VENTURE​