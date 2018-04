April 3 (Reuters) - Tarmat Ltd:

* SAYS ‍CO RECEIVED ONE TIME SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL FROM VIJAYA BANK AGAINST CREDIT FACILITIES AVAILED BY CO

* SAYS ‍CO IS REQUIRED TO PAY AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF 621.1 MILLION RUPEES AS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT​

* SAYS ‍CO ACCEPTED OTS PROPOSAL, WHICH WILL RESOLVE TOTAL AMOUNT OWED TO VIJAYA BANK​ Source text - bit.ly/2GtKmef Further company coverage: