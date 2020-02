Feb 20 (Reuters) - Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TARO PHARMACEUTICALS U.S.A. ISSUES VOLUNTARY NATIONWIDE RECALL OF PHENYTOIN ORAL SUSPENSION USP, 125 MG/5 ML DUE TO POSSIBLE UNDERDOSING OR OVERDOSING

* TARO PHARMACEUTICALS U.S.A - RECALLED LOTS OF PHENYTOIN ORAL SUSPENSION MAY NOT RE-SUSPEND WHEN SHAKEN, WHICH COULD RESULT IN UNDER OR OVERDOSING

* TARO PHARMACEUTICALS U.S.A - RECALL IS BEING CONDUCTED WITH KNOWLEDGE OF FDA