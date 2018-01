Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tarsus Group Plc:

* DELIVERED A STRONG PERFORMANCE IN 2017 WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES AND OVERALL VISITOR NUMBERS BOTH INCREASING BY 7%.​

* ‍BOARD ANTICIPATES THAT RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 WILL BE IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)